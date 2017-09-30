‘Tampa Strong for the Islands’ raises money for hurricane-battered islands

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) –Saturday morning basketball and softball took a fun and philanthropic turn in Tampa this weekend.
The Skills Center of Tampa hosted “Tampa Strong for the Islands,” an event aimed at raising money and supplies for hurricane-battered islands, including Puerto Rico.
Over 300 people showed up for basketball and softball tournaments. There was also music, food and lots of fun.
Every dollar raised will go toward those impacted by the hurricane. So far, the group has raised $1,500.
There is still time to donate. Click here to donate money to The Skills Center via Paypal.
Group hosts sports event for Maria relief
