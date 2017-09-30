Pinellas County detectives search for suspect in two armed robberies

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Detectives are searching for a man who committed armed robberies at two different convenience stores in Pinellas County on the same day.

The first incident happened around 1:20 a.m. on Wednesday at the 7-Eleven on Walsingham Road in unincorporated Largo. The sheriff’s office says the suspect walked up to a clerk inside the convenience store and pointed a handgun at her, demanding money. After the suspect was given cash, he ran from the scene.

Just before 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies say the same suspect went into the Haines Corner Deli on Haines Road in unincorporated St. Petersburg. Once the suspect was inside, detectives say he walked up to the clerk, pointed a gun at her and demanded money. He ran from the scene after he was given cash.

Witnesses describe the suspect as a black male in his early 20s who is about 5’8″ with a thin build. He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black gloves, black Nike shoes and a black scarf around his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call (727) 582-5803.

