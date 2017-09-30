PHOTOS: Miracle babies, doctors reunite at St. Joseph’s Women’s Hospital

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – On Saturday, St. Joseph’s Women’s Hospital celebrated thousands of children who have overcome the odds.

The hospital hosted a baseball-themed NICU reunion to give doctors and nurses a chance to reconnect with miracle patients and their families.

“Our team members develop a special bond with these babies as NICU patients and don’t always have an opportunity to see them grow up,” the hospital’s spokesperson, Tiffany Scalone said in a release.

But on Saturday, staff got a chance to see just how far these miracle babies have come since their days in neonatal care.

Attendees were treated to lunch and a variety of activities, including an inflatable baseball game.

Each year, more than 1,200 infants are admitted to the hospital’s Level IV, and spend anywhere from days to several months in the hospital’s care, depending on their medical condition.

St. Joseph’s Women’s Hospital’s NICU reunion View as list View as gallery Open Gallery St. Joseph's Women's Hospital St. Joseph's Women's Hospital St. Joseph's Women's Hospital St. Joseph's Women's Hospital St. Joseph's Women's Hospital St. Joseph's Women's Hospital St. Joseph's Women's Hospital St. Joseph's Women's Hospital

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-