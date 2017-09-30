Missing Winter Park nanny found dead in Orange County, police say

WESH Published:
Jennifer Fulford was reported missing.

WINTER PARK, Fla. —The body of a Winter Park woman who disappeared earlier this week was found in Orange County, police said.

Winter Park Police said they found Jennifer Fulford’s body while searching a wooded area in Southwest Orange County. on Saturday near Apopka-Vineland Road.

Winter Park police released surveillance photos of a man using Fulford’s ATM card, who is a person of interest in the case.

Police identified the man in those surveillance photos as 53-year-old Scott Nelson. Nelson has a criminal history and is on federal probation for a bank robbery, authorities said.

Winter Park police released these photos of a man who is a person of interest in the case of Jennifer Lynn Fulford , 56, who disappeared under suspicious circumstances.

A Crimeline reward of $20,000 is offered for information to solve the case.

Fulford, who was last seen Wednesday at her dentist’s office, was the subject of an intense search by multiple police agencies, who said they did “everything possible” to locate Mrs. Fulford.

Winter Park police went door-to-door Thursday looking for any clues that would lead them to Fulford.

Her husband Robert shared a Facebook post saying: “Her purse was found on the floor at her employer’s house where she works as a nanny. Her boss called the police when she failed to pick up his son.”

Her husband told WESH 2 News on Friday that a significant amount of money had been withdrawn from his wife’s account on Wednesday.

Fulford’s husband said her first granddaughter was born on Thursday and she was planning to fly to Dallas to see the baby.

Winter Park police are asking anyone with information on the person of interest to call them at 407-644-1313 or call Crimeline at 407-423-TIPS. Crimeline calls are anonymous, and a tip leading to a felony arrest can earn a cash reward.

