Largo police search for missing 83-year-old woman with dementia

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Largo police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 83-year-old woman with dementia.
Rose B. Hernandez disappeared from Heron House, which is on the 2000 block of East Bay Drive, around 10 a.m. Saturday morning.
Police said Hernandez, who is originally from St. Petersburg, suffers from dementia and hypertension. She is not carrying any money or a cell phone.
Hernandez knows how to use the bus stop and is known to frequent thrift stores.
If you see Hernandez, please call the Largo Police Department at (727) 587-6730 and reference report number 17-009719.
