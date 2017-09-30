In Puerto Rico, mayor begs for aid as Trump praises response

By Published:
This undated photo provided by Hector Alejandro Santiago shows his farm in Barranquitas, Puerto Rico, destroyed by September 2017’s Hurricane Maria. For 21 years Santiago raised poinsettias, orchids and other ornamental plants which were sold to major retailers including Costco, Walmart and Home Depot. In a matter of hours Maria wiped it away. (Héctor Alejandro Santiago via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The mayor of Puerto Rico’s capital city has angrily accused the Trump administration of inefficiency as the federal government continues to render aid to an island devastated by hurricane Maria.

In Washington, President Donald Trump said Friday that the government is “fully engaged in the disaster and the response and recovery effort” and contended that it has been doing an “incredible job.”

San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz rejected that view, imploring Trump to “make sure somebody is in charge that is up to the task of saving lives.”

Thousands more Puerto Ricans have been getting water and rationed food as an aid bottleneck began to ease. But many remain desperate for water and other necessities.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s