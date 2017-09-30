In Puerto Rico, mayor begs for aid as Trump praises response

WASHINGTON (AP) – The mayor of Puerto Rico’s capital city has angrily accused the Trump administration of inefficiency as the federal government continues to render aid to an island devastated by hurricane Maria.

In Washington, President Donald Trump said Friday that the government is “fully engaged in the disaster and the response and recovery effort” and contended that it has been doing an “incredible job.”

San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz rejected that view, imploring Trump to “make sure somebody is in charge that is up to the task of saving lives.”

Thousands more Puerto Ricans have been getting water and rationed food as an aid bottleneck began to ease. But many remain desperate for water and other necessities.