Headlines: Former volunteer fire chiefs arrested; Trump lashes out at San Juan mayor; SNL returns tonight

TODAY’S WEATHER
We can expect scattered rain this weekend. See your full forecast here.
TOP STORIES
- Trump lashes out at San Juan mayor who begged for more help
- 3 former Hernando Beach Volunteer Fire Chiefs arrested for organized fraud
- Pinellas County detectives search for suspect in two armed robberies
- Winter Haven police going pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
- Gopher tortoise shot dead in Venice, FWC asking for tips from public
- Florida Keys launches $1 million emergency tourism campaign
- Tillerson calls for calming of situation on Korean Peninsula
- Strait, Brooks among stars to play hurricane relief concert
- Brooksville restaurant offering free hot dog in exchange for burning NFL gear
- VIDEO: Tampa football melee could mean game suspensions
DON’T MISS IT