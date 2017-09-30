Gopher tortoise shot dead in Venice, FWC asking for tips from public

By Published:
Source: FWC

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is asking for the public’s help to figure out who killed a gopher tortoise in Venice earlier this week.

According to the FWC Facebook page, the tortoise was found dead with apparent gunshot wounds near the corner of Manasota Beach Road and Englewood Road on September 25.

Officers were told a red or maroon GMC truck was seen in the area at the time of the incident. The truck was described as a newer model.

It’s against the law to kill, harass or destroy gopher tortoises, as well as their burrows and eggs. It is listed as a threatened species.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FWC’s Wildlife Alert hotline at 1-888-404-3922.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s