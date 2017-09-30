Gopher tortoise shot dead in Venice, FWC asking for tips from public

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is asking for the public’s help to figure out who killed a gopher tortoise in Venice earlier this week.

According to the FWC Facebook page, the tortoise was found dead with apparent gunshot wounds near the corner of Manasota Beach Road and Englewood Road on September 25.

Officers were told a red or maroon GMC truck was seen in the area at the time of the incident. The truck was described as a newer model.

It’s against the law to kill, harass or destroy gopher tortoises, as well as their burrows and eggs. It is listed as a threatened species.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FWC’s Wildlife Alert hotline at 1-888-404-3922.