Florida psychiatrist suspended after sending patient sex texts

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) – A Florida psychiatrist had his license suspended for six months after sending text messages to a female patient saying he could be her “sugar daddy.”

The Miami Herald reports that Dr. Ely Pelta of Coral Springs sent increasingly suggestive text messages to the patient in May 2014.

The state reports that Pelta texted the woman that he would be naked the next time she came in.

His attorney, Evelyn Cobos, told a state board hearing that Pelta had voluntarily given up his practice last March, understood the severity of the allegations and is remorseful.

Pelta had escaped similar allegations in 2006 when a patient wouldn’t testify against him.

In addition to his suspension, Pelta was fined $23,000 and could be banned from treating female patients.

