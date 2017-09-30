Florida Keys launches $1 million emergency tourism campaign

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) – The tourism promotion agency for the Florida Keys is initiating a $1 million emergency ad campaign to attract visitors back to the island chain following Hurricane Irma.

Keys tourism officials released details Friday.

The ad campaign promotes the theme “We Are 1,” referring to U.S. Highway 1, the Florida Keys Overseas Highway that runs throughout the Keys. It’s being supplemented by sales and public relations efforts to protect the winter tourism season.

Officials say they recognize not all Keys tourism offerings have recovered but added the industry employs about half the Keys’ workforce, and it’s important to have cash flow in the economy.

The campaign includes television, radio, digital, print and travel trade media in domestic markets. International markets include the United Kingdom, Germany and Scandinavia.