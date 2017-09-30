Florida Keys launches $1 million emergency tourism campaign

FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2017, file photo, damaged trailers sit in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in the Sunshine Key, Fla. When Hurricane Irma slammed into the Lower Florida Keys, it destroyed or severely damaged nearly all of the area’s mobile homes where many of its service industry workers live. Business owners and county leaders are racing to secure temporary housing for those workers while trying to preserve the island chain’s small-town, mom-and-pop atmosphere .(Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File)

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) – The tourism promotion agency for the Florida Keys is initiating a $1 million emergency ad campaign to attract visitors back to the island chain following Hurricane Irma.

Keys tourism officials released details Friday.

The ad campaign promotes the theme “We Are 1,” referring to U.S. Highway 1, the Florida Keys Overseas Highway that runs throughout the Keys. It’s being supplemented by sales and public relations efforts to protect the winter tourism season.

Officials say they recognize not all Keys tourism offerings have recovered but added the industry employs about half the Keys’ workforce, and it’s important to have cash flow in the economy.

The campaign includes television, radio, digital, print and travel trade media in domestic markets. International markets include the United Kingdom, Germany and Scandinavia.

