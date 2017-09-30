Ex-head of Florida page program convicted of soliciting sex with a minor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – The former coordinator of a Florida Legislature teenage page program has been convicted of soliciting sex from an undercover investigator he thought was a 14-year-old girl.
Michael Chmielewski now faces a sentence of between 10 years and life in prison after his conviction Friday in federal court in Tallahassee.
According to the Tallahassee Democrat , Chmielewski was convicted of attempted enticement of a minor after a three-day trial. He had been arrested in February after he responded to a Craigslist ad from an undercover officer posing as a 14-year-old girl.
They discussed sexual activity and he was arrested when he traveled to meet her.
Chmielewski was fired after his arrest. He oversaw a program that recruits 300 teenagers each year to work as aides and messengers for the state House.
