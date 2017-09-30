Dead Florida vet’s long-lost dog tag found amid Irma debris

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) – A dead Vietnam veteran’s dog tag was found amid Hurricane Irma debris miles from his home and returned to his widow.
The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that George Platt’s long-lost Navy dog tag was found recently by a postal carrier amid hurricane debris nine miles from his home.
The carrier gave the tag to a veteran’s group, who tracked down his widow, Sheila Platt.
George Platt died in 2014 of Alzheimer’s disease. His wife said had always worn his dog tag but lost it at some point.
She said that after his death, she had gone through all of his clothes in hopes of finding it before donating them to charity.
She has no idea how the tag wound up where it was found.
