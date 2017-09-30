Armed robber steals cash drawer from Sarasota 7-Eleven

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota detectives are trying to find a man who robbed a 7 Eleven Saturday morning.

Deputies responded to reports of an armed robbery at a 7 Eleven located at 5420 N. Lockwood Ridge Road just before 6:30 a.m.

According to detectives, the suspect, who was armed with a silver handgun, ran out of the store with the cash drawer, then fled westbound on DeSoto Road in a silver four-door sedan.

He is described as a black male in his early twenties, wearing a black hoodie, dark jeans, black sneakers and gloves.

Anyone with information related to this incident should call the agency’s Criminal Investigations Section at 941.861.4900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941.366.TIPS (8477), online at http://www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.

