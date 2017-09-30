89-year-old Hardee Co. woman dead after semi crashes into lawn mower

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A semi vs. lawn mower collision resulted in the death of an elderly Hardee County woman, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened at 11:35 a.m. on Friday.

Betty Bulloch, 89, of Zolfo Springs was cutting grass near the intersection of SR 66 and Charley Anderson Road as Yoannys M. Alvarez Crespo, 39, was traveling west on SR 66 in his 2010 Kenworth truck. As Alvarez Crespo was passing through the intersection, Bulloch crossed the road from south to north and entered the eastbound lane of SR 66 into Alvarez Crespo’s path.

The FHP said Alvarez Crespo steered to the right to get out of the way, but he was unable to avoid a collision and struck Bulloch’s John Deere lawn mower.

Bulloch was pronounced dead on the scene.

No further details are available at this time.

