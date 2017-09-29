WATCH: Florida campus police officer battles snake in viral video

By Published:
UCF Facebook image

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – An online video shows a jittery police officer who’s afraid of snakes using a trash can to try to catch one at the University of Central Florida.

Carl Metzger, the deputy chief of the university’s police department, calls the video humorous.

He added that the incident, which occurred earlier this month on the Orlando campus, is a result of ophidiophobia – the fear of snakes.

Metzger tells local news outlets everyone got a good laugh but it’s “obvious that that particular officer is uncomfortable with snakes.”

The video shows the officer jumping around, trash can in hand, trying to capture the elusive black snake. There are many bleeped out moments in the video as the snake evades capture.

Metzger says the officer, whose name wasn’t released, did his best “and ultimately accomplished his mission” of getting the snake out of the building.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s