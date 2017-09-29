Walgreens, Florida Blue offering free flu shots on October 3

(WFLA) – Florida Blue and Walgreens are teaming up to offer flu shots at no cost on Tuesday, October 3.
Free flu shots will be available to all Floridians at most Florida Blue Centers, even if they are uninsured or insured by another plan.
The offer will last from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday.
To get a free flu shot in Tampa Bay, visit one of the following locations:
- 201 North Westshore Blvd., Tampa
- 3758 Park Blvd. North, Pinellas Park
- 15030 North Dale Mabry Hwy, Carrollwood
- 285 North Cattleman Rd., Sarasota
