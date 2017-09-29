Video shows brawl erupt between Middleton, Jefferson football players during game

(Source: Tampa Bay Times)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A brawl broke out between players from Middleton and Jefferson high schools during Thursday night’s game.

Video taken from the end zone shows the fight in progress. Players from both schools appear to be involved.

The brawl happened near the end of the third quarter after a “late hit” after the whistle.

A school district spokesperson told News Channel 8 it appears coaches and other adults tried to break up the fight by clearing students from the area and separating them.

If players can be identified, they could be subject to ejections from future games.

The decision will be up to the governing board of high school athletics.

There could also be local discipline on the part of the schools involved.

