USF offering in-state tuition for students impacted by Hurricane Maria

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The University of South Florida is offering in-state tuition for students in hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico at the urging of Governor Rick Scott.

The school announced Friday out-of-state fees will be waived for students enrolled in the for the fall 2017 or spring 2018 semester whose permanent residence is located in either Puerto Rico or the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“As always, our priority at the University of South Florida is positioning students for success. We support Governor Scott’s initiatives to reduce the financial burden placed on students affected by Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria,” said USF Board of Trustees Chair Brian Lamb. “The USF System will continue to assist our students as their families rebuild and recover.”

The school is working to identify eligible students who have already paid the out-of-state fee for the fall semester to help them apply for the waiver.

“The recent hurricanes have created unprecedented challenges for some members of the USF community and their families. Our thoughts remain with our students from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands and it’s important for us to come together and do what we can to help those who have been impacted. I commend Governor Scott for putting this idea forward,” said USF System President Judy Genshaft, who authorized the action.

USF students with questions about eligibility for this waiver can call USF Tampa’s financial aid office at (813) 974-4700.

