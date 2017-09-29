Uncle of Florida boy fatally struck by vehicle arrested after beating up driver

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say a man has been arrested after he fought a driver who fatally struck his 10-year-old nephew.

The TC Palm reports 31-year-old Calvin Johnson was arrested and charged with battery and violation of probation after the driver struck and killed Antzavious Ellison on Wednesday night.

Authorities say Ellison died in a hospital Thursday morning. Fort Pierce police spokesman Ed Cunningham says Johnson and the boy’s aunt were crossing the street when Ellison got ahead of them and was hit. Cunningham says Johnson then attacked the driver, punching him and knocking him to the ground.

Authorities say they are investigating, but do not anticipate charges against the driver. It’s unclear if Johnson has a lawyer.

