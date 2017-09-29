Tampa jeweler offers to replace missing wedding ring for lineman who worked after Irma

By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa jeweler stepped up to replace a wedding ring for a lineman who lost his while working after Hurricane Irma.

Sean Berry and his wife tried finding the ring through social media.

Berry lost the ring while stopped at the Wawa near North 30th Street in Tampa on Sunday. He took the ring off and put it in his hat to apply sunscreen, then forgot about the ring and put his hat back on.

Sergio’s Jewelry in Tampa offered to give Berry a new ring as a way to say “thank you” for the lineman’s hard work.

“I said, ‘we got you.’ We’re going to take care of him and give him something as nice as he had,” said Sergio Pages.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s