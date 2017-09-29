Seminole ALF evacuated after gas line break

SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pinellas County assisted living facility is being evacuated because of a ruptured gas line.
The gas line break happened around noon near The Inn at Freedom Square, located at 10801 Johnson Boulevard in Seminole.
Authorities say a construction crew broke a nearby gas line.
Multiple agencies are responding to the multi-alarm incident.
Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputies are directing traffic in the area as emergency crews move patients out of the facility.
Crews are trying to repair the leak.
No injuries have been reported.
No other details have been released.
