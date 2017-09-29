Sarasota state lawmaker wants to classify ‘political violence’ as a hate crime

News Channel 8 Sarasota Bureau Reporter John Rogers By Published: Updated:
This July 8, 2017 photo shows members of the KKK escorted by police past a large group of protesters during a KKK rally in Charlottesville, Va. Some white Southerners are again advocating for what the Confederacy tried and failed to do in the 1860s: secession from the Union. So-called Southern nationalists are within the group of demonstrators who are fighting the removal of Confederate monuments around the South. They say it’s time for Southern states to secede again and become independent of the United States.(AP Photo/Steve Helber)

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A state lawmaker from Sarasota wants political violence to be considered a hate crime. This comes in the wake of dangerous political rallies that have injured or killed people nationwide.

Republican State Representative Joe Gruters has had enough of this “hyper-partisanship.”

“My thing is nobody should ever be in fear of being attacked because of who they believe, what they believe, who they support,” said Gruters.

In response, Gruters has filed a bill that would make political violence a hate crime.

Right now in Florida, hate crimes are crimes motivated by these characteristics:

  • race/color
  • gender/gender identity
  • religion
  • ethnicity/ancestry/national origin
  • sexual orientation
  • advanced age
  • mental/physical disability
  • homeless status

Hate crimes receive tougher penalties than other similar crimes and Gruters wants to add “political affiliation” to that list.

“In the time and the environment we’re living in, what we’re seeing, my goal is to add just an additional deterrent to try and prevent these attacks from occurring,” said Gruters.

But, some Democrats feel this effort is all for nothing.

Skip Parish, with the Sarasota Democratic Party, says this is a topic that should be handled by Congress, not on a state level.

“Whatever someone’s feelings are on politics governs whether or not they feel it’s a crime or not. So, that’s the difficulty of it,” said Parish.

“He’s a state representative and this is a federal crime…I think the sentiment may be accepted, but the methodology needs to be a bit different. He should go to his congressional representative or delegate,” Parish added.

Gruters insists this bill is meant to help everyone.

“You don’t want to stifle political activism on either side and have people afraid to do that,” said Gruters.

The legislative session begins in January. If this bill passes, it will take effect in July.

Follow John Rogers on Facebook

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s