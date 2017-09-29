Portion of Veterans Expressway closed northbound through Saturday afternoon

(WFLA) – The Florida Department of Transportation has scheduled a closure of all northbound lanes of the Veterans Expressway at Linebaugh Avenue Friday night through Saturday afternoon.

The closure begins at 10 p.m. Friday and continues until 5 p.m. Saturday.

Northbound detour: Exit at Linebaugh Avenue and travel west to Sheldon Road, then travel north to Citrus Park Drive/Gunn Highway, then travel east to re-enter the northbound Veterans Expressway.

Alternate detour: Motorists on Linebaugh Avenue or Wilsky Boulevard can travel east on Linebaugh Avenue to Anderson Road, then travel north to Citrus Park Drive/Gunn Highway, then travel west to enter the northbound Veterans Expressway.

The closure was scheduled in order to remove and replace asphalt on the approach to the Rocky Creek Bridge.

