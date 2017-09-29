Police: Mom flew to Europe, left 4 kids home alone in Iowa

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) – Police have arrested a suburban Des Moines mother who left her four children home alone while she traveled to Europe.
Johnston police say they’ve charged 30-year-old Erin Macke with child endangerment.
Polk County Jail records say Macke remains in custody Friday.
Court records don’t list the name of an attorney who can comment for her.
Police say Macke made no child care arrangements for her kids – ages 12, 12, 7 and 6 – before she left Sept. 20.
Police were tipped off Sept. 21 that the children had been left unsupervised.
Officers investigated and called in the Iowa Human Services Department, which took custody of them.
Police called Macke in Germany, demanding she come back. She was arrested on her return. Police haven’t described the purpose of Macke’s trip.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- St. Pete family to be rescued from Puerto Rico after News Channel 8 story
- Crash kills alligator trapper, closes Pasco intersection
- Better Call Behnken: Brides-to-be in panic mode after Lakeland bridal shop closes
- MISSING: Police release photos in case of missing Orange Co. nanny
- Woman found dead behind bushes in Tampa identified
- Caught on cam: Where are coyotes seen most in the Tampa Bay area?
- Tampa flying club, volunteers getting supplies to Puerto Rico
- Officials: Transgender teen’s grisly death not a hate crime