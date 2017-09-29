Pinellas deputy drives by house on fire, calls for help

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputy happened to drive by a vacant home that was on fire in Palm Harbor early Friday morning.

Investigators say the deputy was on patrol when he drove by a one-story home at 3219 McGregor Dr. around 12:45 a.m., saw the fire and called it in.

Firefighters from Palm Harbor, Safety Harbor and Tarpon Springs helped fight the blaze.

Investigators have not determined what started the fire.

No one was injured.

TORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-