Pinellas Co. schools releases plan for Hurricane Irma make up days

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas County School District has announced its plan to make up days lost due to Hurricane Irma.
The school district released the following announcement on Friday:
Following Hurricane Irma, the district’s Calendar Committee provided a recommendation for the remaining make-up days needed this school year in addition to the previously announced date of Monday, Oct. 16, 2017. The committee recommends Monday, January 8, 2018 and Monday, March 12, 2018 as the additional two dates.
Families and staff should mark their calendars and plan for regular school days on:
- October 16, 2017
- January 8, 2018
- March 12, 2018
There will be no changes to the grading periods or report card dates. By completing three make-up days, the district’s academic calendar will provide the required instructional time for all students.
