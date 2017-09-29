Pasco crash kills alligator trapper, closes intersection

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol is asking drivers to avoid a Pasco County intersection after a crash involving a car and an alligator trapper.
The crash happened this morning at the intersection of Otis Allen Road and Old Lakeland Highway.
A FHP spokesperson said a Mustang hit a pickup truck, and the truck overturned, killing the driver who was an alligator trapper.
The crash has closed the intersection.
No other details have been released.
