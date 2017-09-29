Pasco crash kills alligator trapper, closes intersection

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol is asking drivers to avoid a Pasco County intersection after a crash involving a car and an alligator trapper.

The crash happened this morning at the intersection of Otis Allen Road and Old Lakeland Highway.

A FHP spokesperson said a Mustang hit a pickup truck, and the truck overturned, killing the driver who was an alligator trapper.

The crash has closed the intersection.

No other details have been released.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-