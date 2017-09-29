Pasco County introduces Irma debris removal tracking map

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco officials have created an interactive map for residents to track Irma-related storm debris removal.

The new tool is available on the Pasco County website at http://www.pascocountyfl.net or by clicking on this link: http://arcg.is/2wSHdN5

The yellow boxes on the map indicate the areas crews are working in. If you click on the box, you can see how much debris was removed from the area.

The county said crews are working 12 hours a day, seven days a week and will continue to do so until all the debris is gone.

To register for debris pickup in Pasco County, visit the county’s website or download the MyPasco App.

