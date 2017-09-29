Ohio woman celebrates 101st birthday, cites interaction with kids to longevity

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WFLA/WTOV) – An Ohio woman celebrated her 101st birthday on Thursday.

Mathrine McCain is still sharp.

She grew up one of three children and retired at a local school district where she was a secretary for 25 years.

McCain celebrated her birthday with friends and family at a resident care facility.

When asked the secret to a long, happy, healthy life, her answer was simple.

”I worked hard, keep busy,” McCain said. “Being around children, seeing them every and working with them, I enjoyed it.”

On McCain’s birthday menu, along with cake and ice cream, was ham, sweet potatoes, corn and biscuits.

