MISSING: Police release photos in case of missing Orange Co. nanny

WINTER PARK, Fla. (WESH/WFLA) — Winter Park police have released photos of a person of interest in the case of a woman who disappeared under suspicious circumstances.

Investigators say Jennifer Lynn Fulford, 56, was last heard from at 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday. Police described her disappearance as suspicious.

On Thursday night, Winter Park police released photos of a person of interest in the case with the hope that someone will recognize the man in the photos.

Fulford was last seen on surveillance camera on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 10:30 a.m. leaving a dental office on Canton Avenue in Winter Park.

Her car, a 2015, grey Hyundai USV with Florida tag number IKZB52, is missing from her home on Webster Avenue.

On Thursday, Winter Park police went door-to-door looking for any clues that would lead them to the Fulford’s whereabouts.

Neighbors are stunned. “That’s absolutely abnormal, that wouldn’t be anything normal for this area at all, or anywhere it’s concerning,” Glenn Primack said.

Her husband Robert shared a Facebook post saying: “Her purse was found on the floor at her employer’s house where she works as a nanny. Her boss called the police when she failed to pick up his son.”

Forensic investigators were at the house collecting evidence most of Thursday.

Fulford’s husband said her first granddaughter was born on Thursday and she was planning to fly to Dallas on Friday. Her husband said she would never disappear.

Fulford is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall with an average build, strawberry blonde hair and brown eyes.

The Winter Park Police Department is asking anyone with information on Fulford’s location to call them at (407) 644-1313.

Those with information can also call CrimeLine at (407) 423-TIPS.

