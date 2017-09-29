Tampa Bay, FL – MegaCon™, the Southeast’s largest fan convention, is back in Tampa Bay for the second year in a row at the Tampa Convention Center Friday, September 29 through Sunday, October 1. As of June 15, 2017, tickets are on sale at www.megacontampabay.com/tickets and start at $25. Fan favorites and hilarious duo Jay & Silent Bob, also known as Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes, are lined up for a special appearance on Friday evening. Additionally, Katie Cassidy of Arrow and The Flash has been confirmed. Many more celebrities will be announced in the coming months!

“After welcoming over 30,000 fans to the Tampa Convention Center in 2016 during our inaugural MegaCon™ Tampa Bay, we cannot wait for an even bigger and better show in 2017,” says Andrew Moyes, Vice President of Fan Expo HQ. “We’re ready to welcome the community to another incredible weekend of fandom fun.”

MegaCon™ Orlando and Tampa Bay are the Southeast’s largest comic, sci-fi, horror, anime and gaming conventions. Welcoming over 100,000 fans a year to Orlando and over 30,000 fans to Tampa Bay, MegaCon™continues to give the ultimate fan experience.

Three-day weekend passes as well as individual day tickets are now available at www.megacontampabay.com/tickets, starting at $25. For news, guest announcements and more, please visit www.megacontampabay.com.