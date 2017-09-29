Man steals belongings, shoots victim after playing football on Clearwater Beach

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was shot with a pellet gun after confronting a Tampa man who stole his belongings, according to an affidavit.

Police said the victim and Seth Michael Johnson, 18, were playing football on Clearwater Beach when Johnson walked away unexpectedly. The victim and his friend became suspicious when they saw Johnson walking away from where they left their belongings. When they checked their belongings they realized several items were missing and decided to confront Johnson.  Johnson denied taking the items and the confrontation escalated into a physical altercation. As this was happening, the victim reached into Johnson’s pockets and retrieved the stolen property.

At one point, Johnson took off running on the beach. When the victim finally caught up with Johnson, he got out a pellet gun and shot the victim three times before he was tackled in the sand.

The victim was treated at the scene for his injuries.

Detectives said Johnson later admitted to shooting the victim.

Johnson was taken into custody and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

