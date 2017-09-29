Longoria, Morrison homer in Rays’ 7-0 win over Orioles

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Evan Longoria and Logan Morrison homered Friday night and the Tampa Bay Rays clinched third place in the AL East with a 7-0 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.
Longoria led off the fifth with his 20th homer off Baltimore starter Wade Miley, marking Longoria’s fifth straight 20-homer season and the ninth of his 10-year career.
Morrison hit his 38th homer off reliever Chris Tillman in the seventh.
Rays starter Jake Odorizzi left his final start of the season after four innings with a sore right knee.
Brad Boxberger (4-4) got the win as the first of four Tampa Bay relievers.
Miley (8-15) lost his fifth straight start, giving up four runs and five hits in four innings. He walked five, raising his major league-leading total to 93. The Baltimore bullpen gave up five more walks.
