La Niña pattern will impact Tampa Bay this fall and winter

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The fall season is here, with winter is shortly around the corner and the Tampa Bay area’s weather is changing.

The Climate Prediction Center (CPC), a branch of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA), has released a forecast for the upcoming autumn and winter seasons.

According to the CPC, there is a 55-60% chance of the development of a La Niña pattern.

This occurs when the ocean waters of the eastern equatorial Pacific run cooler than normal. This pattern, and its counterpart El Niño, affect season weather patterns across the globe.

If a La Niña pattern were to develop, Florida and the Tampa Bay Area would more than likely experience below-average precipitation and above-average temperatures.

The coldest winter temperatures would occur over the Northern Plains and the Great Lakes.

Higher precipitation amounts are typically found over the Tennessee and Ohio Valleys, as well as, the Pacific Northwest.