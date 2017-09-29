‘ICU Grandpa’ comforts the smallest patients in need

ATLANTA, Ga. (WFLA) — A baby buddy, lovingly named “ICU Grandpa” volunteers his time for teeny tiny patients and hearts online are melting.

David Deutchman has been volunteering at the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, comforting its little patients, for more than 12 years.

He makes the rounds on Tuesdays and Thursdays, visiting and holding babies whose parents can’t be with them that day.

A viral photo “taken by baby Logan’s mom as she fought back happy tears” has captured the hearts of people on social media, with more than 148,000 likes and 43,000 shares.

Deutchman began volunteering after he retired from the business world working in international business marketing.

During his time spreading joy to those who need it most, he gained the title of the ICU Grandpa.

The ICU Grandpa has two grown daughters of his own and two adult grandkids.

