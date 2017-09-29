Gulfport police warn of burglars posing as yard workers

Gulfport Police Department

GULFPORT, Fla. (WFLA) – The Gulfport Police Department is warning homeowners to watch out for two men believed to be affiliated with several home burglaries in the area.

The men, identified as Lupen Font and Scott Johnson, are accused of posing as yard workers to access homes and steal jewelry and other items.

“Make yourself familiar with these two people and be very cautious of allowing them into your residence,” the agency said on Facebook.

If you know the whereabouts of Font or Johnson, you should call dispatch at 727-893-1051 and request to speak to a Gulfport Police Officer.

