Gov. Scott meets with Trump administration to discuss Hurricane Maria response efforts

President Donald Trump listens to Florida Gov. Rick Scott, right, during a meeting with U.S. Mayors and Governors for an Infrastructure Summit in the State Dinning Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, June 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – Florida Governor Rick Scott met with the Trump administration on Friday to discuss Hurricane Maria response and recovery efforts.

He’s expected to deliver remarks following a lunch with President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence at approximately 1:30 p.m. Eastern time.

