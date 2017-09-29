Gov. Scott meets with Trump administration to discuss Hurricane Maria response efforts

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE PRESS CONFERENCE
WASHINGTON (WFLA) – Florida Governor Rick Scott met with the Trump administration on Friday to discuss Hurricane Maria response and recovery efforts.
He’s expected to deliver remarks following a lunch with President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence at approximately 1:30 p.m. Eastern time.
