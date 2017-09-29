Get FREE coffee from your favorite chains today

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — You read that right! In honor of National Coffee Day, tons of coffee shops are offering discounted or FREE cups today.

Krispy Kreme: Get a free hot brewed coffee or small iced premium blend on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday.

Cinnabon: Plain and simple — walk on in and get a free small coffee.

Wawa: Fill your cup all the way up because you can get a free coffee of any size.

Pete’s Coffee: Get 25% off fresh beans and when you buy, get a free drip coffee or tea.

McDonald’s: Grab your phone and use the Micky D’s app because you can get a free medium McCafé drink or a small for $2.

Dunkin’ Donuts: Buy one get one! Get a free medium hot coffee when you buy a medium or larger cup of hot coffee.

Tim Hortons: Download their app and get a free original blend, dark roast, decaf or iced coffee of any size until October 8.

7-Eleven: Are you a member? If so, you can get one free coffee per day until October 2.

Cumberland Farms: Get your fingers ready. Grab a free hot or iced coffee, tea, cappuccino or hot chocolate of any size by texting “FREECOFFEE” to 64827.

