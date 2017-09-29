Friday Night Blitz, Sept. 29: Play of the Week

(WFLA) – A big heads-up by Northside Christian in the game’s opening kickoff is this week’s Friday Night Blitz Play of the Week.
You can watch the opening kickoff touchdown in the video above.
The game was postponed due to the continuing rain.
Follow Dan Lucas on Facebook
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- St. Pete family to be rescued from Puerto Rico after News Channel 8 story
- Crash kills alligator trapper, closes Pasco intersection
- Better Call Behnken: Brides-to-be in panic mode after Lakeland bridal shop closes
- MISSING: Police release photos in case of missing Orange Co. nanny
- Woman found dead behind bushes in Tampa identified
- Officials: Transgender teen’s grisly death not a hate crime
- Caught on cam: Where are coyotes seen most in the Tampa Bay area?
- SEE PHOTO: Mom’s viral photo of mangled car shows importance of car seats