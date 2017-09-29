Friday Night Blitz, Sept. 29: Cardinal Mooney vs. Calvary Christian, Jesuit vs. Spoto

(WFLA) – It was another soggy night for Friday Night Blitz, but we have your highlights and scores of this week’s games.
Calvary Christian 19 – Cardinal Mooney 16
Jesuit 15 – Spoto 0
All Saints vs. Bell Creek postponed due to weather.
