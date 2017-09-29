Tampa Repertory Theatre presents Flying. It’s about veterans of the Women’s Air Force Service Pilots (WASPs). The play runs through Oct. 1 at Studio Theatre at Hillsborough Community College-Ybor, corner of E Palm Avenue and N 14th Street (Avenida Republica de Cuba), Tampa. For Oct. 4-7 shows, it moves to the Studio@620, 620 First Ave. S, St. Petersburg. $25; seniors, students and military $20. For showtimes, go to tamparep.org.
