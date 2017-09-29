FDLE, Sarasota police offering reward for information leading to recovery of missing teen

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Sarasota Police Department are offering a reward for information leading to the recovery of Jabez Spann, 14.

FDLE and police are offering $6,000.

Spann has been missing since Sept. 4.

He was last seen in the area of 22nd Street in Sarasota, wearing a turquoise shirt.

He is 5’09” and 120 pounds.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Jabez Spann, call 941-366-TIPS or 941-316-1201 or 911.

