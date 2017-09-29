Cops: Largo man advertised child pornography on social media to get more followers

By Published:

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – When it comes to shameless self-promotion on social media, this story takes the cake.

A 31-year-old Largo man told police he advertised child pornography on social media in order to get more followers.

George Bluze was jailed after police said he created multiple accounts on social media to advertise child pornography.

Police found a pornographic image of a child approximately 7 to 8 years-old on his social media page. The photo has a watermark in the corner for “LS,” a well-known online child pornography magazine, according to police.

When located and questioned Bluze, he admitted to possessing and advertising child pornography in order to get “followers,” an affidavit states.

Bluze was taken into custody and charged with multiple counts of distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography.  He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on a $85,000 bond.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s