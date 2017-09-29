Clearwater child, 1, drowns in bathtub

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A toddler drowned in a bathtub in unincorporated Clearwater Thursday.

According to detectives, 1-year-old Liam Morris was in the bathtub as a bath was being prepared for him. It appears he was left unattended, but that has not been confirmed. He was found minutes later submerged under water. His father, Alan Morris, 34, pulled Liam from the water and called 911 while the child’s mother, Madelynne Barenbrugge, 34, performed CPR until paramedics arrived and took over.

Liam was taken to the Largo Medical Center, where he later died.

Detectives say the incident appears to be accidental in nature. An investigation is ongoing.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-