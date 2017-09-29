Chad Chronister to be sworn in today as Hillsborough Co. Sheriff

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County’s new sheriff will be sworn in on Friday morning.

Sheriff David Gee has retired. Chad Chronister will be sworn in as the next Sheriff of Hillsborough County during a 10 a.m. ceremony at the Edgecomb Courthouse.

Chronister has been serving as interim sheriff since he was selected for the job by Florida Governor Rick Scott back in August.

He joined the agency in 1992 as a patrol deputy and has served in various specialty units and leadership roles, including as Commander of the Department of Operational Support.

Chronister is a board member of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay, Friends of Hillsborough County Animal Services, Brooks DeBartolo Collegiate High School, the Jason Ackerman Foundation, More Health, Inc. and the Tampa Bay Sports Commission.

The oath of office will be administered by Hillsborough County Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Honorable Ronald Ficarrotta.

