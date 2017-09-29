Better Call Behnken: Family finally receives life insurance police from 1936

(WFLA) – After months of frustration, Richard Armentrout finally has confirmation that his family will receive the life insurance policy his mother bought for him in 1936, when he was just a baby.

“I’m very relieved,” he said.

Armentrout says his mother gave him the policy, in pristine condition, before she passed away. Recently, he tried to confirm the policy so he could make his own arrangements with a funeral home. He had no luck.

After four months of trying, he called Better Behnken more than a month ago, and we were assured by Transamerica that the policy would be taken care of. Transamerica bought out the company that Armentrout’s policy was through.

His policy is worth $903. The company said the confusion had something to do with the transfer from the original company. They vowed to send him updated paperwork that he can use when making his pre-arrangements.

For Armentrout, it’s not about the money, it’s about the memory of his mother. She sacrificed to pay 25 cents a week in 1936.

Last month, Armentrout thought his problem was fixed when the company told him he would receive new policy paperwork within five to 10 business days.

Now, it’s been more than a month, so he called Better Call Behnken again.

This time, we waited at Armentrout’s Holiday home until he had paperwork in his email box. A Transamerica spokesman said the company did mail out paperwork last month, and they are not sure why Armentrout didn’t receive it then.

Armentrout is just happy he finally has what his mother paid for all those years ago.

