Arrest made in murder of Nort Port man, 22

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was arrested in connection with the death of a 22-year-old North Port man.

Marquis “Choppa” Harris is accused of killing Jaqavies Rivers. He’s facing two felony charges, including second-degree murder.

Police said Harris lives pm Roxbury Circle, across the street from where Rivers was shot and killed late Monday.

According to an affidavit, Harris and Rivers got into an argument over money and drugs. Police said Harris pistol-whipped the victim and shot him in the head at point-blank range.

When police questioned Harris at a Wexford Street home, they found a silver handgun with DNA evidence on it and a spent casing in the barrel. Police said the firearm matched the description given to detectives as the weapon Harris used to shoot Rivers.

Harris was booked into the Sarasota County Jail without bond. He also faces a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

