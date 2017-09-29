AG Bondi asks Florida Department of Corrections to deny O.J. Simpson relocation for parole

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – Attorney General Pam Bondi sent a letter to the Florida Department of Corrections Secretary regarding O.J. Simpson’s parole on Friday.
The letter to Secretary Julie L. Jones requests that the FDC immediately notify all appropriate authorities of Nevada that Florida objects to granting Simpson permission to relocate to the state to serve parole.
In the letter, Bondi states:
“Floridians are well aware of Mr. Simpson’s background, his wanton disregard for the lives of others, and of his scofflaw attitude with respect to the heinous acts for which he has been found civilly liable. The specter of his residing in comfort in Florida should not be an option. Our state should not become a country club for this convicted criminal.”
You can read the full letter by clicking here.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- St. Pete family to be rescued from Puerto Rico after News Channel 8 story
- Crash kills alligator trapper, closes Pasco intersection
- Better Call Behnken: Brides-to-be in panic mode after Lakeland bridal shop closes
- MISSING: Police release photos in case of missing Orange Co. nanny
- Woman found dead behind bushes in Tampa identified
- Officials: Transgender teen’s grisly death not a hate crime
- Caught on cam: Where are coyotes seen most in the Tampa Bay area?
- SEE PHOTO: Mom’s viral photo of mangled car shows importance of car seats