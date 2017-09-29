AG Bondi asks Florida Department of Corrections to deny O.J. Simpson relocation for parole

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – Attorney General Pam Bondi sent a letter to the Florida Department of Corrections Secretary regarding O.J. Simpson’s parole on Friday.

The letter to Secretary Julie L. Jones requests that the FDC immediately notify all appropriate authorities of Nevada that Florida objects to granting Simpson permission to relocate to the state to serve parole.

In the letter, Bondi states:

“Floridians are well aware of Mr. Simpson’s background, his wanton disregard for the lives of others, and of his scofflaw attitude with respect to the heinous acts for which he has been found civilly liable. The specter of his residing in comfort in Florida should not be an option. Our state should not become a country club for this convicted criminal.”

You can read the full letter by clicking here.

