4-year-old Florida boy dies a week after near drowning in pool

GREENACRES, Fla. (AP) – A 4-year-old boy has died a week after being pulled unresponsive from a community pool in Florida.

The Palm Beach Post reports that the boy spent seven days in a medically induced coma before being pronounced dead Sept. 21. Florida Department of Children and Families records show the boy and his mother had been swimming at the community pool at the Lucerne Lakes development in Greenacres on Sept. 14.

The woman stopped to speak with a neighbor as they were leaving, and the child apparently returned to the pool.

The woman realized her son was in the water several minutes later. She pulled him out of the pool and called 911.

The boy was rushed to a Loxahatchee hospital, where he eventually died. DCF says the death was an accident.

