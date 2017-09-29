3 former Hernando Beach Volunteer Fire Chiefs arrested for organized fraud

HERNANDO BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Three former Hernando Beach Volunteer Fire Chiefs were arrested Friday after a seven-month investigation stemming from allegations of misappropriation of funds at the Hernando Beach Volunteer Fire Department.

The HBVFD was dissolved earlier this year.

Friday, detectives issued arrest warrants to three former chiefs.

Current City of Brooksville Fire Chief and former HBVFD Chief David Freda was arrested at 10:30 p.m. at the 7-11 at County Line Road and US 19 as a result of a traffic stop.

Current City of Brooksville Fire Captain and former HBVFD Chief David Murdock was arrested from his secondary place of employment, Bayfront Health Dade City.

Current FEMA employee and former HBVFD Chief Travis Morris was arrested from the Hernando County Emergency Operations Center.

Freda and Murdock are charged with organized fraud more than $50,000.

Morris is charged with organized fraud more than $20,000.

Detectives ask anyone with first-hand information or evidence that may be pertinent to this case, please contact the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Economic Crimes Unit at 352-754-6830.

If you would like to remain anonymous – Please call Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or submit your tip via the internet at http://www.hernandocountycrimestoppers.com.